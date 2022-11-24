Troy Anderson out as Head Coach of the Riverton Wolverines

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School will be seeing a new head coach on the football field next season after Troy Anderson was fired from his postion Monday according to a report from wyoming-football.com that was released today.

According to the report, the reason for the move was a “change in direction.” He told wyoming-football.com, “I wish I had a chance to finish the job.”

Anderson, in his time as the head coach, had an overall record of 6-22. The last two season saw the Wolverines go 2-16 with both wins against Rawlins. The Wolverines under Anderson saw one playoff appearance which happened in his first season.

Advertisement

His last quote from wyoming-football.com was, “(I) love the dudes, players first.”

County 10 will have a follow up story as more details come in.