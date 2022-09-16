Break out the jackets and sweaters, enjoy Fall this weekend in Fremont County!

Apples, benefits and fundraisers, markets and sales events, string quartets …time to head out and around in this “sweater weather”, not just to enjoy the early Fall weather, but also to show some of that awesome Fremont County community spirit, love and generosity for some important individuals and causes.

On Friday…

The Dubois Farmer’s Market happens today from 4-6 p.m. at 202 East Ramshorn Street. Stop by and enjoy the Fall harvest, and support your local growers!

There will be a benefit dinner tonight for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike to school; she has lost the use of her right hand and will need many surgeries. The “Sweet Little Kora” fundraiser is tonight from 5-7:00 p.m. $10 per plate includes a pulled pork dinner, a silent auction, and music from local band, Nightfire.

Lander hosts the 17th Annual One Shot Antelope Hunt and the “Blessing of the Bullets” Banquet is tonight. The hunt begins early Saturday morning, with the Victory Banquet that evening at the Lander Community Center. Tickets for the banquets can be purchased at the Water for Wildlife Discovery Center at 545 Main Street. For more information, visit oneshotantelopehunt.com or call (307) 332-8190

(Also…a reminder that today is the deadline for vendors to get their registrations in today for the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival, happening next Saturday, September 24. More info at RivertonFallFest.com)

On Saturday…

Only a couple of weeks left for the Farmers’ Markets, which means there’s still time to get out and about on a brisk Saturday morning and buy up those products and produce from your local growers and producers! Lander Valley Farmers’ Market is in City Park from 9-11:30 a.m and the Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Riverton’s Market is in the City Hall parking lot from 9-11 a.m. plus…the Riverton Garden Club is having a Plant Sale! Perrenials and house plants will be for sale.

And speaking of more sales…the Riverton Senior Citizens Center is holding a Garage Sale at 313 West Adams (at the bus barn) today from 8:00 a.m. until 12 Noon.

How ‘bout them apples? Get to the 3rd Annual Apple Fest today from 1-3 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum. Did you know that Lander was known as a hub of apple orchards at one point in time? There will be speakers telling the history of “Apple City”, an apple pie contest, apple cider and apple samples, and kids’ activities that include crafts and a petting zoo. There’s also an applesauce eating contest…just how much applesauce could you eat in one sitting?

Winning pies at the 2021 Apple Fest – h/t Randy Wise

Check out the 2022 Bookmarked Book Fair at the Lander Library today from 1-3:00 p.m. Works by participating writers, music by local musician Chris Flom, and activities for kids going on as well…so you browse all of the book selections! For more information, call 307-332-5194 or stop by the Lander Library.

There’s a Golf Scramble and Family Movie Night at the National Guard Armory in Lander today, 31 Leedy Drive. Come for a day of activities to introduce the Lander Guard Unit to the community! There will be a four-man Scramble at Lander Golf Club; each 3-person team will be paired with an active member of the Guard. The 10:00 AM T-off will be signaled by the discharge of a scale model howitzer! Golf Registration is $120 for 3; the movie night is free. Contact Jim Savino at 719-351-6229 for more information.

The popular Riverton “Paint & Create” happens tonight from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Wind River Hotel & Casino (location change). $35 covers the cost of the canvas, brushes and aprons, and you can paint and take home your own art piece of “Hummingbird Bliss”! For more information and to sign up, visit: www.wyopaintandcreate.com

“Hummingbird Bliss” is the piece artists will paint at the Riverton Paint & Create event this Saturday. h/t Riverton Paint & Create Facebook

Snow Deep Designs is celebrating ten years of business in Lander this afternoon from 3-6 pm at 290 Washakie St. There will be free food and drinks; bring a chair and listen to live music by the Dystopians! Guest Climate Activist and Designer Lisa Hueneke will present her “1st Cause for Alarm Collection”, printed on upcycled tees. Photographer Emily Felsheim will have a fun photo booth, and Noelle Weimann will be live-painting. There will be some great sales on merchandise, and free “Mystery Bags” will be filled, first come, first served! Don’t forget to bring a food item for the Food Pantry.

Still in the mood for some Indian tacos? Come out to the Chili and Fry Bread Cookoff at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel in Fort Washakie! Vote for your favorite; 1st place winners could get $1000 cash! Crafters tables, food, and music by Jimmy C. Contestants and vendors can pre-register by calling 307-206-7008 or click here for more info. 2021 Hunting With Heroes Community Dinner – County 10 Photo

The Riverton Chapter of the nonprofit Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is hosting its annual Veterans hunt this weekend; tonight is the Community Dinner at the North Portal Firehall, 653 N Portal Road. Posting of the colors happens at 6 pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. Dinner is free and open to the public; donations are much appreciated. There will also be a Quilts of Valor ceremony. Come and pay tribute to and thank our Veterans for their service! For more info, visit their website at huntingwithheroes.org

In Lysite, the newly formed Vet Healing Adventures nonprofit will be hosting a Veteran hunt; tonight is the Community Dinner at the Lysite Firehall, 30 Wyoming Street. They plan to start cooking around 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to show their appreciation to the Veterans.

On Sunday…

Enjoy an afternoon of music in Dubois at the Dennison Lodge (907 W. Ramshorn) today from 3-4:00 p.m, as Jackson Hole Chamber Music brings world-class chamber music performers for one performance only String Quartet concert its 2022 season. This is a one-performance-only opportunity, so get your tickets at Fremont Music in Lander or the Headwaters in Dubois. $20 for adults, $10 for seniors. Seating is limited!

These events and a whole lot more can be found on the County 10 event calendar, so get out your calendars and plan your Fall events schedule