Boysen State Park ice skating rink now open for 2023 season

(Shoshoni, WY) – It was announced today, February 8, that the ice skating rink at Boysen State Park swim beach is now open. The rink will be open Wednesday through Sunday but will be closed for resurfacing on Mondays and Tuesdays.

They have acquired skates and hockey sticks that are located at the change house across from the restroom. They are on loan from the Shoshoni Recreation District #24.

“These items are free to use if you do not have your own and we are relying on the honor system that visitors return them after use we hope that families will come out and enjoy some winter fun,” the announcement said.

“We added a ‘Frozen River’ feature this year as a fun track to skate around. The ice is an impressive 2 feet thick and we monitor it weekly for safety and will shut down access in the spring if ice levels shrink to 10 inches. We hope to see it get used a lot. Come out to the park and have a great time this Winter!”

There’s no charge for the use of the rink or the equipment but the standard park day use fees apply – $7 per vehicle per day for Wyoming residents and $12 per vehicle per day for non-residents.