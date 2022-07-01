Boys & Girls Club of Dubois fundraiser Golf Tournament on July 9

The Boys & Girls Club of Dubois is having a Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 9th at the Antelope Hills Golf Course. There is a $60 entry fee and all proceeds will benefit the club. To reserve a spot, please call 307-455-2888. Spots are limited so call today!

Come enjoy a free lunch at 11:00 am thanks to our friends at Chamley Outfitting in Dubois. Tee Time will be directly after lunch at 12:00 pm. Get some grub and hit some balls! There will also be a chance to win $10,000 at the Putt Challenge sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank. The Putt Challenge is open to the public.

It will be a beautiful weekend! Have some fun while benefiting the youth of Dubois.