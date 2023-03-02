Bowhunters of Wyoming to hold annual Convention, Banquet in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – For the first time since the nonprofit’s founding in 1974, Bowhunters of Wyoming (BOW) will hold its annual Convention & Banquet in Riverton in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds on March 24 & 25.

Most of the convention is open to the public and includes four speakers, a poker run, vendors and more (schedule of events listed below). h/t Tom Hurley

The only ticketed event during the two days is the banquet on Saturday evening. The banquet is BOW’s largest annual fundraiser. Tickets are $45 each and must be purchased by March 10. Tickets include dinner from Bunk’s BBQ, bottomless beer, live and silent auctions, raffles, games, and a photo contest. Purchase tickets online here.

Advertisement

BOW’s mission is to promote the betterment and enjoyment of bowhunting in the state of Wyoming, shared BOW President Tom Hurley.

Their past projects include:

Conservation $213,898 – Migration Studies, Water Improvement Projects, Prescribed Burns, Grass Planting, Winter Range Enhancements, Satellite Mapping, Genetics Studies, Turkey Gobbler Study.

Education $61,249 – Hunting and Fishing Expo, Becoming an Outdoor Woman, Jakes, 4H, Hunter Mentoring Programs, Archery in the Schools.

Advertisement

Law Enforcement $39,198 – Elk, Deer, Antelope and Turkey Poaching Decoys and Numerous Law Enforcement Trail Cameras Statewide.

Access $32,264 – Statewide Walk-In Areas – Statewide Hunter Management Areas.

BOW also partners with Hunting with Heroes to take disabled veterans bowhunting, Hurley continued. They also work with Game and Fish, and stay active in the legislature.

Advertisement

“We try to increase opportunity for bowhunting as well as work on conservation efforts with other organizations at the legislative level to just improve wildlife and habitat for wildlife around the state.”

You can learn more about BOW online here.