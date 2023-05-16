Both Lander teams; Riverton girls qualify for state soccer tournament

(Fremont County, WY) – The final week of the high school soccer season is here. After Lander concluded the regular season with two wins against Lyman and Mountain View, Lander secured state tournament bids after being in the top four in their conference this season.

Class 3A doesn’t do a regional tournament meaning the conference games throughout the season were more significant and more critical. The 3A West girls had multiple tiebreaking scenarios with Lander, Green River, and Mountain View. The Lady Tigers in most possibilities of tiebreakers would have won them a three seed although, for Lander, they did not need to go there because of the wins against Lyman and Mountain View last Thursday and Friday. Mountain View sat in the fifth spot heading into this week but split their games this week against Lander and Pinedale while Green River fell to both Cody and Powell. Mountain View advances to state as a four-seed while Green River’s season ended.

The Lady Tigers now will take on Douglas in the first round of the 3A State Soccer in Green River at 2 p.m. at Lincon Middle School. The Lady Tigers were runner-ups last season but won the state title in 2021 and will look to make it to the title game again.

You can look at the 3A Girls State bracket below 3A Girls State soccer bracket.

The Lander boys won their last two games against Lyman and Mountain View as well. The Tigers had to come back against the Buffaloes but won it with a final of 5-3. The Tigers were already the fourth seed heading into the final week of the regular season and will see the defending champions Worland in the first round. The Tigers will play at 11 a.m. at Green River High School. Lander last season made it to the consolation championship game last season where they edged Buffalo 1-0.

Here is a look at the 3A Boys State tournament bracket. 3A Boys State soccer bracket.

Riverton was in Rock Springs for the 4A West regional tournament. The tournament was a single-elimination tournament meaning the Wolverines needed to win the quarter-finals to advance to next week’s state tournament. The Riverton boys fell in a heartbreaker against the Braves from Star Valley as the match went into overtime. The game-winning goal came in the 85th minute of the match in overtime.

The Lady Wolverines were already a state bond team after securing the number one seed in the west and earning a first-round bye. Only having to play two days at the regional tournament the Lady Wolverines faced off Jackson for the second time in a week. The Lady Wolverines, however, Jackson. was able to secure a 2-1 win over Riverton. The Lady Wolverines had a chance with 11 seconds left in the match, but Jackson would hold off for the win.

The loss put the Lady Wolverines in the third-place match against Natrona County. In a tough regulation contest and overtime. Riverton and Natrona County would head into a shootout, where the Lady Wolverines would edge the Fillies 4-3 to earn the three seed at the state tournament. They will take on Cheyenne East at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High School.

Here is a look at the 4A Girls State tournament bracket.

4A Girls State soccer bracket.

