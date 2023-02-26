Bornhoft Sisters State Champions in First Girls State Wrestling Meet

In a historic step forward in girls’ high school athletics, the inaugural state girls’ wrestling tournament took place at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper over the weekend. Molly Bornhoft locked up with Avianca Guzman of Laramie in the 105-pound championship match – -{h/t Wind River Wreslting}

After early arrivals by most teams to avoid one of the worst blizzards in recent history, the tournament began just a few hours late on Thursday.

Star Valley won the all-class title over second place Pinedale 184-129, but Fremont County made a little history of our own with sisters AnnaBeth and Molly Bornhoft of Wind River bringing home individual state championships at 115 and 105 pounds.

AnnaBeth finished the season with a perfect 18-0 mark against other girls.

In her championship match, AnnaBeth pinned Pinedale’s Rhonda Auradou at 2:56 for the title. She won all of her four matches by pin and wrestled just six minutes and six seconds in winning the crown.

Little sister Molly, was equally as impressive in pinning all four of her opponents at 105 pounds, but she had a little more time on the mat, including a last-second pin of Avianca Guzman of Laramie with just three seconds remaining in the championship match. Shoshoni wrestlers Brueklyn Truempler and sisters Abriana and Lacoda Kiser all placed at the inaugural girls’ state championship tournament – {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

Shoshoni placed three girls with Brueklyn Truempler third at 135 pounds. Sisters Abriana and Lacoda Kiser also placed for the Lady Wranglers with Abriana fifth at 145 pounds and Lacoda sixth at 135.

Naomia Johnson squared off with Wyoming Indian’s Jordan Black – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Lander’s Jordan Nielsen was fourth at 125 pounds.

Wyoming All-Class State Wrestling Girls Team Scores: 1. Star Valley 184, 2. Pinedale 129, 3. Sheridan 102, 4. Kelly Walsh 97, 5. Kemmerer 88, 6. Cheyenne East / Thunder Basin 79, 8. Wind River 68, 9. Cheyenne Central 59.6. 10. Glenrock / Worland 56, 12. Evanston 52, 13. Shoshoni / Green River 48, 15. Buffalo 44, 16. Natrona County 43.5, 17. Campbell County / Powell 43, 19. Rock Springs 41, 20. Wright 40, 21. Rawlins 38.5, 22. Lovell / Lyman 37, 24. Big Piney 36, 25. Moorcroft / Wheatland 33, 27. Thermopolis 31, 28. Lingle-Ft. Laramie-Southeast / Newcastle Upton 28, 30. Laramie 26.5, 31. Hanna Elk Mountain 26, 32. Lander / Cody 22, 34. Rocky Mountain 19, 35. Burns – Pine Bluffs 18, 36. Niobrara County 17, 37. Hullett / Cheyenne South 15, 39. Mountain View 14, 40. Dubois / Riverton 10, 42. Sundance 2.

Wyoming All-Class State Wrestling Girls Individual Results:

100: McKinzie Mortensen, PIN

105: Molly Bornhoft, WR

Championship match – Molly Bornhoft, WR over Avianca Guzman, LAR Fall 5:57

110: 1. Rebekah Anderson, MOOR

115: 1. Annabeth Bornhoft, WR

Championship match – AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR over Rhonda Auradou, PIN Fall 2:56

120: 1. Kyah Miller, NEW/UPT

125: 1. Ariel Kumelos, WHT, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN

Third place match – Laynee Walker, KEM, over Jordan Nielsen, LAN Fall 3:27

130: 1. Teila Peters, BUF, 3. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO

Third place match – Brueklyn Truempler, SHO over Remington Aullman, SV Dec 4-3

135: 1. Veil foreman, SV, 6. Lacoda Kiser, SHO

Fifth place match: Elizabeth Grube, EAST, over Lacoda Kiser, SHO Fall 1:25

140: 1. Brinley Green, RAW

145: 1. Meadow King, CEN, 5. Abrianna Kiser, SHO

Fifth place match – Abrianna Kiser, SHO over Rihana Tillman, B/PB Dec 8-7

155: 1. Josie Houk, LFL/SE

170: 1. Olivia Smith, KW

190: 1. Maggie Smith, RS

235: 1. Becca Oetken, SHE