Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival: Local & Statewide Author Readings

Discover your next favorite author, right next door! Bookmarked writers present their works live throughout the festival at the Lander Library. Readings include poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Check out our many participating writers below!
Fiction Readings: Sept. 17, 9-12 p.m.
Mandie Hines: A Reading with Mandie Hines
Bernadette Holmes: Pollinated by a Falling Star
Cheryl Fallin: Shattered
Tam DeRudder Jackson: A Reading with Tam
Alma Law: Lander Lingerer
KJ Gillenwater: Revenge Honeymoon
Ami Vincent: Vous etes jolies
Tannar Miller: Short Fiction with Tannar Miller
Sarah Reilley: A Reading with Sarah
Sage Huggins: A Young Fool
Jeanette Woodward: A Super Story
Ted Judson: A Reading with Ted Judson
Non-fiction Readings: Sept. 17, 3-4:15 p.m.
Clark McCauley: What Can We Do as Individuals to Build Resilience Against Radicalization and Extremism?
Becki Neidens: At Home in the Wild
Nick Thornburg: A Reading with Visual Artist and Writer Nick Thornburg
Sarah Reilley: A Reading with Sarah
Tina Welling: Tuesdays in Jail: What I Learned Teaching Journaling to Inmates
Kelly Dehnert: In the Fire: Serving Under a Toxic Leader
Poetry Readings: Sept. 18, 9:30-12 p.m.
Matt Daly: A manuscript-in-progress reading with Matt Daly
Echo Klaporoth: Finding Pasture
Myra L. Peak: For the Love of Coal
Barbara Smith: Putting a Name on It
Carol Deering: Poetry of Biography
Lori Howe: Ocean, Ocean: Cadralore and Other Poems
Natalie “Callum” Ryback: A Poetry Reading with Natalie “Callum” Ryback
Betsy Berndfeld: The Cathedral Is Burning
KK King: Lyrics Are Poetry
Claire Cella: A Reading with Claire
Nanette Langston: The Labyrinth Amongst Other Collected Poems
Mandie Hines: A Reading with Mandie Hines
For more information about each author or about the events check out https://bookmarkedfestival.com/ or stop by the Lander Library!
This program is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.