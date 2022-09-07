Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival: Local & Statewide Author Readings

Discover your next favorite author, right next door! Bookmarked writers present their works live throughout the festival at the Lander Library. Readings include poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Check out our many participating writers below!

Fiction Readings: Sept. 17, 9-12 p.m.

Mandie Hines: A Reading with Mandie Hines

Bernadette Holmes: Pollinated by a Falling Star

Cheryl Fallin: Shattered

Tam DeRudder Jackson: A Reading with Tam

Alma Law: Lander Lingerer

KJ Gillenwater: Revenge Honeymoon

Ami Vincent: Vous etes jolies

Tannar Miller: Short Fiction with Tannar Miller

Sarah Reilley: A Reading with Sarah

Sage Huggins: A Young Fool

Jeanette Woodward: A Super Story

Ted Judson: A Reading with Ted Judson

Non-fiction Readings: Sept. 17, 3-4:15 p.m.

Clark McCauley: What Can We Do as Individuals to Build Resilience Against Radicalization and Extremism?

Becki Neidens: At Home in the Wild

Nick Thornburg: A Reading with Visual Artist and Writer Nick Thornburg

Tina Welling: Tuesdays in Jail: What I Learned Teaching Journaling to Inmates

Kelly Dehnert: In the Fire: Serving Under a Toxic Leader

Poetry Readings: Sept. 18, 9:30-12 p.m.

Matt Daly: A manuscript-in-progress reading with Matt Daly

Echo Klaporoth: Finding Pasture

Myra L. Peak: For the Love of Coal

Barbara Smith: Putting a Name on It

Carol Deering: Poetry of Biography

Lori Howe: Ocean, Ocean: Cadralore and Other Poems

Natalie “Callum” Ryback: A Poetry Reading with Natalie “Callum” Ryback

Betsy Berndfeld: The Cathedral Is Burning

KK King: Lyrics Are Poetry

Claire Cella: A Reading with Claire

Nanette Langston: The Labyrinth Amongst Other Collected Poems

For more information about each author or about the events check out https://bookmarkedfestival.com/ or stop by the Lander Library!

This program is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.