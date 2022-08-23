Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival: Introducing Award-Winning Novelist Percival Everett

The Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival is excited to announce this year’s Keynote Speaker: Author, Percival Everett!

Percival Everett is the author of more than thirty novels and story collections, including The Trees, Telephone, So Much Blue, Percival Everett by Virgil Russell, I Am Not Sidney Poitier and Erasure. Everett has won the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Critics Circle, the Dos Passos Prize, the PEN Center USA Award for Fiction, the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Literary Award, the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Fiction, The 2010 Believer Book Award, the Premio Gregor von Rezzori, a Creative Capital Award, BS the Academy Award in Literature from The American Academy of Arts and Letters. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship. Everett is currently a Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Southern California. He lives in Los Angeles.

Hear Everett speak on the intersectionality of the reader and the writer on Saturday, September 17th at 4:30-6 p.m.

After the presentation, Bookmarked and the Lander Library Friends Association are hosting a dinner with Percival Everett at Cowfish restaurant in Lander.

Tickets are on sale TODAY and space is limited. Get your ticket now!

$45 by check (Lander Library Friends Association) or cash at the Lander Library will get you a seat at the table.

This event is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.