Bookkeeping for the Small Business Workshop featuring Michaela Kechter this Thursday

Join us for an exciting workshop featuring Featuring Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance.
In this workshop, we will discuss:
- Using applications such as QuickBooks to help keep accurate records
- Choosing your method of accounting: cash-based or accrual-based
- Understanding accounting lingo
- Recording all of your income
- Keeping important business records
- Keeping personal finances separate from business finances
- Hiring an accountant to help with your taxes and in some cases, hiring a bookkeeper if the business’s books become too overwhelming
- Keeping a nest egg for quarterly tax payments and other taxes, such as payroll and sales taxes
- Being aware of what’s tax deductible and what is not
- Using section 179 and bonus depreciation to your business’s advantage
- Recording adjusting journal entries at year-end to make your books more accurate
I want to help people who have a small business or want to start a small business gain a good grasp on how to build the foundation for small business bookkeeping, keep clean and accurate records, and understand how taxes play into the picture.Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance
“Bookkeeping for the Small Business” WORKSHOP
Thursday, February 16th, 5:30-7 pm
2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton
For more information, please contact [email protected].
All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.
The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.