Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation

(Fremont County, WY) – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening.

“On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body of a deceased female found in Morton Lake. Deputies arrived and located the body of a 22-year-old Fremont County woman in the water.

“The cause and manner of death are currently unknown, and under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.”

No further information is available at this time.

County 10 will provide further information when/if made available.