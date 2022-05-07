Bobcat Invite Track Meet

The most difficult part of the annual Bobcat Invite in Thermopolis was getting there for Fremont County teams, and other schools traveling in from the south. The two seasons of Wyoming were in play last week with winter arriving early but road construction taking over in the second half of the week.

Two large road construction projects kept traffic stopped at locations just outside the Wind River Canyon and in the middle of it, delaying traffic by up to 45 minutes.

The Bobcat Invitational on the Friday afternoon/evening prior to the Regional Track championships the following week, and the Shane Brock Memorial Meet in Lander on Saturday offer a unique combination for track coaches to enter their athletes in events they don’t normally run, or to double them up on consecutive days in distance races to improve their times.

Caleb Abbott passed the baton to Bodie Jensen for Shoshoni as Jonah Witonski handed off to Nick Navas in the sprint medley relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

With 20 schools in attendance, the 400-meter oval and field event areas at Hot Springs County High School were overflowing with competitors.

The outstanding performance of the meet went to former Wind River runner Colby Jenks who moved to Big Piney when his dad Charles took the superintendent position.

Jenks blistered the track, along with the other competitors in a blazing 1:56.11 in the 800-meter run.

As a team, Big Piney placed second behind a good Class 3-A Powell team but should be a force at the state championships in two weeks against eastern 2-A power Tongue River.

There were no individual or relay championships for Fremont County schools at this meet which featured plummeting times and increased distances as the end of the season approached.

A rare, strong wind buffeted the Thermopolis facility which in most years features some of the calmest weather in all of Wyoming track and field. Kylene Fighting Bear and Laila SunRhodes had a smooth exchange on the final handoff of the 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian’s Larissa McElroy placed second in the 3200-meter run to pace the girl’s effort from Fremont County teams. Wind River’s Mina King ran her fastest 400-meter dash of the season finishing third in 1:03.24.

A solid Class 1-A boys track team from Dubois paced their side of the meet, led by senior Cody Wright with a win in the triple jump tying Kelden Boettcher of Rocky Mountain with a leap of 38-9.

Ram sophomore Wyatt Trembly was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110-meter-high hurdles. Wyoming Indian distance runner Bradlyn Little Yellow was runner-up in the 3200-meter run. Ethan Jensen made his final step in the triple jump for Shoshoni {h/t Randy Tucker}

After Saturday’s competition at the Shane Brock Memorial in Lander, the various classifications are off to regional completion. All the Class 1-A and 2-A Fremont County teams will compete next Friday and Saturday in Shoshoni.

Lander heads to Lincoln County for the Class 3-A West in Kemmerer.

Riverton heads east to compete in the Class 4-A West meet at Natrona County High School.

Bobcat Invite Girls Teams Scores: 1. Powell 142, 2. Kemmerer 129.5, 3. Rawlins 79, 4. Big Piney 48, 5. Saratoga 44, 6. Lovell 42, 7. Thermopolis 39.5, 8. Riverside 29, 9. Burlington 24, 10. Dubois/ Rocky Mountain 21, 12. Wyoming Indian , 13, Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow / Meeteetse 12, 16. Farson-Eden / Greybull 9

100 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RIV 13.04, 8. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR 13.80

200 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RIV 26.30

400 Meter Dash: 1. Keira Heiner, KEM 1:02.68, 3. Mina King, WR 1:03.24, 6. Summer Halmay, DUB 1:07.68

800 Meter Run: 1. Anna Bartholomew, POW 2:30.39

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:16.99

3200 Meter Run: 1. Brynn Hillman, POW 12:47.42, 2. Larissa McElroy, WI 12:51.27

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 15.51 Wyoming Indian hurdler Echo Armajo hurdled number seven in the 300 meter hurdles {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 45.67

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 51.46, 6. Dubois 57.89, 8. Wyoming Indian 59.00 Mia Jorey hands off to Molly Sanchez in Dubois’ 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1.Powell 4:18.46, 7. Dubois 4:49.30, 8. Wind River 6:03.21

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 10:40.21, 5. Wyoming Indian 11:59.64

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Rawlins 4:20.86, 4. Dubois 5:19.38

Long Jump: 1. Jolee Swaysey, KEM 16-10.5, 6. Mina King WR 14-9

Triple Jump: 1. Ina King, THM 34-11

High Jump: 1. MacKelle Moss, RM 5-0, 8. Summer Halmay, DUB 4-7

Pole Vault: 1. Lauryn Bennett, POW 8-0, 4. Maren Baker, DUB 7-6, 7. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR 7-0 AnnaBeth Bornhoft cleared a height in the pole vault for Wind River {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shot Put: 1. Olivia Nielsen, KEM 34-11

Discus: 1. Grace Coombs, POW 104-10, 6. Jorie Hess, DUB 90-11

Bobcat Invitational Boys Team Scores: 1. Powell 131, 2. Big Piney 88, 3. Rawlins 87, 4. Burlington 72, 5. Lovell 61, 6. Kemmerer 46, 7. Dubois 45, 8. Greybull 30, 9 Meeteetse 29, 10. Rocky Mountain 26, 11. Wyoming Indian 20, 12. Saratoga 16, 13. Riverside 15, 14. Thermopolis 10, 15. Shoshoni / Farson-Eden 6, 17. Ten Sleep 3, 18. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 11.20

200 Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 22.61, 7. Josh Slow Bear, WI 24.06

400 Meter Dash: 1. Daniel Merritt, POW 52.67 Wind River junior Hunter Walker came around the final curve in the 400 meter dash {h/t Randy Tucker}

800 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 1:56.11

1600 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 4:38.64

3200 Meter Run: 1. Jonathan Reyes, RAW 12:45.36, 2. Bradlyn Little Yellow, WI 12:46.51, 5. Pecos SunRhodes, WI 12:56.71

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hunter Fisher, BP 15.68, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.96

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Hunter Fisher, BP 41.09, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 42.99

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Rawlins 45.38, 7. Dubois 48.63, 8. Wyoming Indian 49.32 Kalijiah Day-St. Clair passed the baton to Keiron McCorley in Wyoming Indian’s 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Rawlins 3:36.75, 5. Dubois 3:49.98

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Burlington 8:47.28, 5. Wyoming Indian 10:11.91, 6. Dubois 10:33.96

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 3:58.16, 3. Shoshoni 4:06.22, 6. Dubois 4:37.23

Long Jump: 1. Dace Bennett, MEET 20-7, 7. Ryan Wells, DUB 18-3, 8. Josh Slow Bear, WI 18-1.75

Triple Jump: 1. Cody Wright, DUB / Kelden Boettcher, RM 38-9

High Jump: 1. Eli Weimer, POW 6-4

Pole Vault: 1. Jeremy Harms, POW 11-6

Shot Put: 1. Toran Graham, POW 53-9, 5. Jack Hinkle, DUB 41-7.75

Discus: 1. Sheldon Shoopman, POW 147-2.5, 5. Jack Hinkle, DUB 112-9.25