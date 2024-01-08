Bobblehead community recognizes Wyoming with new jackalope design

(Wyoming) – Just what every Wyomingite needs on their desk – a jackalope bobblehead. The new design was released this week on behalf of National Bobblehead Day.

On Sunday, bobblehead enthusiasts around the globe celebrated with the release of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s their first ever, “Cryptic Bobble Series.”

The cryptic series includes Bigfoot, Chupacabra, Goatman, Jersey Devil, the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman, Yeti and Wyoming’s famed Jackalope.

Advertisement

Why the jackalope? The National Bobblehead Museum explained; “Part jackrabbit and part antelope, the Jackalope is a mythical creature of North American folklore. Old Western folklore tells that the Jackalope may be caught by putting out a flask of whiskey at night. The effects of the drink will make it easier to hunt. Douglas, Wyoming has declared itself the Jackalope capital of America. According to this small town, the first Jackalope was spotted here in 1829. A large statue dedicated to the Jackalope stands proudly in the center of town, and every year, the town hosts Jackalope Day in June.”

And just in case you want the details or to order your own bobbly jackalope, click here!