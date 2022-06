Board interviews, budgets, public hearing and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, June 21 for their regular meeting in the Commissioner Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to join online or dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 880 3103 0932 Passcode: 373154

Below is the current agenda, which can be changed at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: COUNTY PLANNER STEVE BAUMANN

A) FRANK ESTATES SUBDIVISION, TRACT 2 RE-SUBDIVISION

9:30 A.M. COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LeBRUN – BUDGET AMENDMENT

9:45 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE AND TREASURER JIM ANDERSON – DISPATCH BUDGET

10:00 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – PROPOSED FREMONT COUNTY PLANNING AND RURAL ADDRESSING FY 2023 FEE SCHEDULE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: JASON LUND, CARVER FLOREK & JAMES, CPA’S – FREMONT COUNTY FY 2021 AUDIT REPORT

COUNTY APPOINTED BOARD INTERVIEWS

11:00 A.M.: JOHN BASS (WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL)

11:10 A.M.: THOMAS HERRET (MUSEUM BOARD)

11:20 A.M.: JEREMY CREWS (MUSEUM BOARD)

11:30 A.M.: MARGARET WELLS (RECREATION COMMISSION)

11:40 A.M.: BOBBY HAGUE (RECREATION COMMISSION)

11:50 A.M.: KIP POST (WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL)

12:00 P.M.: WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HELEN WILSON – CONTINUED DISCUSSION ON PROPOSED BUDGET AND OPERATING PLAN

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: