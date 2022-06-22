Board appointments, agreements, MOU, and more at the Commissioners’ meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Below is a meeting recap.

A standard form of agreement with DOWL was approved in the amount not to exceed $200,000 for the Road Service Management Plan.

A cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Fremont County Commissioners for the bridge over Haymaker Draw was approved for the development of a reconnaissance report with both parties contributing a total of $10,000 and the remainder paid with federal aid funds.

Advertisement

An amendment and extension to the fuel supply contract among Fremont County Government, Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District and Bailey Enterprises, INC./Bailey Oil Company were approved stating all terms and conditions of the original contract among the parties shall apply, except all prices to the contract shall be increased by four cents ($.04).

A memorandum of understanding between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County was approved to provide home visitation services, children’s special health program services and other maternal and child health services for a total payment not to exceed $296,000.00.

Final MOVE payment awards were made in the amount of $4,833.33 to the Fremont County Startup Challenge winners: Alicia Rux, Cottonwood Creek Wool; Daniel Bristol Stewart, High Country Fungus; and Eric Locker, Locker Custom Cabinets.

A contract between the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division and Fremont County Commissioners as governing body for the juvenile treatment court of Fremont County was approved in the amount of $187,509.48.

A contract between the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division and Fremont County Commissioners as governing body for the court assisted supervised treatment of Fremont County was approved in the amount of $200,272.20.

Advertisement

The 2022 County Commission meeting schedule was amended as follows: July 12 meeting canceled with meetings held July 5 and 19; and September 27 meeting moved to September 20.

Frank Estates Subdivision, tract 2 re-subdivision was approved, dividing the current 2.32 acre lot into a 1.00 acre and 1.32 acre tracts

Following completion of the 45-day comment period, the Commission approved the proposed Fermont County Planning and Rural Addressing FY 2023 Fee Schedule.

Thomas Herret and Jeremy Crews were appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Museum Board.

Margaret Wells (at large) and Bobby Hague (Riverton) were re-appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Recreation Commission.

Kip Post was appointed to a three-year term on the Wind River Visitor’s Council.