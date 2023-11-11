Blossoms & Boba Cafe opened today

(Riverton, WY) – The much anticipated Blossoms & Boba Cafe doors opened today, Nov. 11. The WYRiverton Chamber and Visitor’s Center held a ribbon-cutting just after opening to celebrate this new business. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

A huge line was waiting to get in when County 10 arrived for the ribbon-cutting. The ladies that were first in line said they had been there since 9 a.m. and driving by at around 11:30 a.m., the line was still out the door. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

They are open until 7 p.m. today.

Congratulations, Blossoms & Boba Cafe!