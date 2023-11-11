More

    Blossoms & Boba Cafe opened today

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    Co-owner Emma Shenk has the honor of cutting the ribbon (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The much anticipated Blossoms & Boba Cafe doors opened today, Nov. 11. The WYRiverton Chamber and Visitor’s Center held a ribbon-cutting just after opening to celebrate this new business.

    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    A huge line was waiting to get in when County 10 arrived for the ribbon-cutting. The ladies that were first in line said they had been there since 9 a.m. and driving by at around 11:30 a.m., the line was still out the door.

    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    They are open until 7 p.m. today.

    Advertisement

    Congratulations, Blossoms & Boba Cafe!

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.