BLM, Wyoming Honor Farm partnership going strong for 35 years

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections Wyoming Honor Farm and the Bureau of Land Management celebrated their 35-year partnership last weekend in Riverton with a successful wild horse and burro adoption. Since 1988, the team has placed more than 5,000 gentled animals into new homes.

Also celebrated were the personal accomplishments realized by the Honor Farm inmates who work in the wild horse training program. Inmates who are released after working in this program have a greater chance to succeed in the outside world.

“It’ll change your life to see the difference the wild horse program makes in these men’s lives every day,” said Farm Manager Travis Shoopman.

Sassy and her rider wait for their turn in the round pen. (h/t BLM)

The adoption was a fitting tribute to the program as each animal was showcased by its trainer in front of a crowd of more than 200 people. Within a couple of hours, 45 horses and 10 burros were adopted via competitive bid.

The high bid of the adoption was $7,500 for saddle-trained Phoenix, a 3-year-old black gelding from the Lost Creek Herd Management Area northwest of Rawlins. Phoenix’s new owners will use him for hunting trips and plan to train him to be a rope horse on their ranch in Encampment.

Jack Corney of Lander adopted an Honor Farm horse last spring and returned this year based on that positive experience.

“That horse is doing great, I had a good summer with him,” said Corney, who adopted for a second time on Saturday. “It takes a little work to get these horses where you want them, but they’re started really well.”

The burros had their share of admirers as well. All ten were adopted for prices ranging from $250 to $1,450. Ross Crandall of Pinedale adopted two burros, Zeus and Dozer.

“I’ll use them for packing during hunting season and summer trips into the Winds with the family,” Crandall said. The burros were trained for packing, pulling a cart and riding. All ten burros offered were adopted with an average bid of $890. (h/t BLM)

Two adoptions are held at the Honor Farm each year—the next one is scheduled for September 16. Several other wild horse and burro adoptions are scheduled throughout Wyoming this year. Check the schedule at blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales.

To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.gov/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected]. Potential adopters visit with 3-year-old Zeus and his trainer before the adoption begins. (h/t BLM)