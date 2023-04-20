BLM, Wyoming Honor Farm celebrate 35 years with May 13 adoption

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections Wyoming Honor Farm and the Bureau of Land Management will celebrate 35 years of training and adopting wild horses and burros with an adoption on May 13 in Riverton.

“We’re honored to be part of this successful partnership,” said June Wendlandt, wild horse and burro lead for BLM Wyoming. “Since 1988, the Honor Farm has helped us place thousands of horses and burros, removed from overpopulated herds, into good homes.”

To commemorate this special occasion, 35 saddle-started horses, 15 halter-started horses and 10 gentled burros will be offered for adoption. Photos of many of the available animals can be seen by following BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter. The horses to be offered all originate from Wyoming public lands.

“Our trainers have been working hard so that we can offer a great lineup of animals, including ten of the best burros we’ve ever had,” said Farm Supervisor Travis Shoopman.

Preview the available horses and burros in-person from 1-3:30 p.m. on May 12. Each animal will be showcased beginning at 1:30 p.m. On May 13, gates open at 8 a.m. and the competitive-bid adoption begins at 10:30 a.m. Both days’ events are free and open to anyone interested in wild horses, the Honor Farm gentling process and the BLM wild horse and burro adoption program.

The BLM will provide applications and information about how to adopt on both May 12 and 13. The horses and burros are current on their vaccinations, de-worming and Coggins testing. Only covered stock or slant load style trailers are authorized for loading. Two-horse trailers are not allowed unless they are a stock or slant type, with no internal dividers.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has a low recidivism rate, in large part due to the meaningful work accomplished by the Honor Farm inmates, including the gentling of wild horses. Inmates who are released after working in this program have a greater chance to succeed in the outside world.

h/t BLM

Lunch concessions will be available at the adoption. The Wyoming Honor Farm is located one mile north of Riverton. Take U.S. Highway 26 to Honor Farm Road.

Please remember that firearms, alcohol, drugs and dogs are not allowed onsite at any time. Cell phones, smart watches, cameras, video equipment and tobacco products must be kept locked in your vehicle while onsite. To maintain a positive environment for visitors, a reasonable clothing standard must be adhered to. Shorts and form-fitting clothing are prohibited.

Several wild horse and burro adoptions are scheduled throughout Wyoming this year—check the schedule at blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.gov/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected].

