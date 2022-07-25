BLM Wind River/Bighorn Basin District issues fire restrictions

(Fremont County, WY) — Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will begin July 28 on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District’s Cody, Lander and Worland field offices in Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.

“These fire restrictions are the result of current and projected weather conditions, amount of dry vegetation, and coordination with our fellow wildfire cooperators throughout the area,” said BLM Fire Management Officer Fred Tucker.

Hot, dry conditions and high fire danger have prompted the prohibition of the following activities:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a U.S. Department of Agriculture or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:

Discharging or using any fireworks.

Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burning, igniting, or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands without a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices or exploding targets.

It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, contact your local BLM office or visit www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.