BLM proposes 25-acre land sale at Bairoil

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Land Management is accepting comments through Dec. 5, 2022, on the proposed sale of 24.79 acres of BLM-administered public land to the Town of Bairoil in Fremont County.

The Town of Bairoil plans to use the land to expand recreational opportunities for the community, particularly for recreational shooting.

“This parcel has historically been used for recreational shooting and the conveyance will allow the town to develop a safe and more permanent shooting range,” said BLM Lander Field Manager John Elliott.

Advertisement

The proposed conveyance is in conformance with the BLM Approved Lander Resource Management Plan. The BLM’s analysis of the proposed conveyance can be reviewed at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/121148/510.

A notice announcing the proposed sale published in the Federal Register on Oct. 19, 2022, beginning a 45-day public comment period on the sale action. Written comments are due by December 5 and should be mailed to the BLM Lander Field Office, 1335 Main Street, Lander, WY, 82520.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Keesha Clay, BLM Wyoming State Office senior realty specialist, at 307-775-6189.

Advertisement