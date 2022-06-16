BLM Lander delays Shoshone Lake Road opening 

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office announced today that it will delay the opening of the Shoshone Lake Road until June 22 due to recent heavy precipitation and snowmelt.

“There is still a lot of snow on the upper section of the road,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jared Oakleaf. “A one-week delay in the opening will provide some time for the snow to melt and the roadbeds to dry.”

The Shoshone Lake area closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from early December through the middle of June but this year, by keeping the roads closed a little bit longer, the BLM can avoid costly repairs to damaged roadbeds resulting from travel on saturated roads.

For more information, please contact the Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400.