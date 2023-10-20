BLM extends public comment period for draft Rock Springs RMP, draft EIS

(Fremont County, WY) – At the request of the state of Wyoming and other stakeholders, the Bureau of Land Management is extending the comment period on the Draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan, Draft Environmental Impact Statement and proposed Areas of Critical Environmental Concern. The comment period now closes on January 17, 2024.

Governor Mark Gordon requested the extension for Wyomingites to have more time to provide input into the formulation of a final plan.

“A lot of work happens between a draft plan and a final plan, and that work is best informed by people who roll up their sleeves to work together,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, Director of the Bureau of Land Management. “We are committed to doing that work to finalize the final plan.”

In any resource management planning process, the final plan may mix and match portions from all the alternatives. The BLM greatly appreciates continued and specific feedback and participation during this extended comment period.

“Public comment periods give us the opportunity to listen to people to make our work stronger,” said Andrew Archuleta, the state director of BLM Wyoming. “We urge specific feedback and participation over the next several months.”

The draft RMP and draft EIS documents are available for public review on our ePlanning site: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510. Public participation is encouraged on this page.

The purpose of the land use plan is to establish guidance, objectives, policies, and management actions for public lands administered by the Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO). The plan is comprehensive and will resolve and address issues that are identified through agency, interagency and public input.

The Rock Springs RMP planning area includes approximately 3.6 million acres of BLM-managed surface land and 3.7 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties in Southwestern Wyoming. The Rock Springs Field Office administers various programs, including mineral exploration and development, renewable energy, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, wild horses, livestock grazing and historic trails.