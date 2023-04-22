Blast from the Past: Riverton Museum opens ’70s Time Capsule

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Museum traveled back in time to the 1970s on Saturday, with the opening of a time capsule that was put together by Riverton Junior High School students.

Video clips from ’70s TV shows, movie scenes, music concerts, and variety shows were in continuous play throughout the event. Food from the 70s was also served, such as Watergate Salad (a popular pistachio pudding salad), cheeseballs, and a party food appetizer stand called a “Hedgehog.”

“There were things that I kind of expected to be in there,” said the museum’s Site Manager Nathaniel Griffee. “A lot of school stuff. One of the coolest things I found was a little badge that looked like something that Student Council members used to wear.”

Griffee had searched online for the recipes of popular 70s foods.“I had never heard of Watergate salad or the Hedgehog”, he said. “I’ve heard of cheeseballs, but never had one. I also like cooking, so this was a lot of fun for me to do.”

“I’m enjoying watching the videos,” said the museum’s Collections Manager Amy Lowery. “Some of the stuff that my dad used to watch and listen to…especially the music. A lot of the same songs on there are what I listened to in the car as a kid.”

Among the items in the time capsule was a full Coke can with a pull tab, wood pencils, school projects and papers, many black and white photos, newspapers, several publications such as Time, People and Mad magazines, and children’s games such as Hungry Hungry Hippos and Connect Four.

Grifee said it took well over 10 hours to put the clips for the video together. ”For someone who didn’t grow up in the ’70s, I had to spend time and figure out what was big and important and prominent in that decade,” he said. “I love editing, I love making film…it’s a hobby, so I had a good time doing that.”

Visit the Riverton Museum’s website or their Facebook page for more information on their upcoming events and activities.