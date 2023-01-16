Blanket collection bin set up at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

(Riverton, WY) – Donate new or gently used blankets to those in need at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery located at 203 E Main Street. The collection bin is located at the entrance of the local coffee shop, and has been successful in collecting over 50 blankets so far this winter.

Christian Church of Riverton member Deanna Reach organized the collection bin. She was inspired by her Minister Scott Muller passing out a few blankets he had, and him asking the members of their church to bring some.

“We have a small church,” Deanna wrote to County 10. “So I was just trying to figure out how to help him. Then I thought of Amanda’s large lobby (We have been friends a long time). I called and asked her and she agreed. I then posted it on a couple Facebook community pages. That’s about all I did was take a box down and wrapped it with (a) sign.”

Advertisement