Birkley – “Weiner Dog” Champion

The “Weiner Dog Races” has moved from an afternoon event to one of the marquee competitions at the Fremont County Fair. This year a field of 18 dachshunds and mixed breed weiner dogs entertained a crowd of about 300 people at the rodeo arena on the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Birkley winning a preliminary heat before taking the Weiner Dog championship {h/t Randy Tucker}

Birkley a mini-dachshund owned by Fredde and Madti Reed of Lander blitzed the qualifying heat, then did it again in the finals to win the event.

As the crowd gathered for the event, County10 staff handed out coupons for free hotdogs at Phil’s Dog Shack in Riverton.

Doyle Muncy prepped Kalani owned by Tina Seamans before the race {h/t Randy Tucker}

For the event, the arena had a finish line chalked on the east end of the venue with a starting gate made of blue jeans with the open legs serving as the starting point. At the count of three two heats of four weiner dogs, and two more of five rambled, wandered, raced, and finally crossed the finish line. Fans cheered on Birkley the eventual champion {h/t Randy Tucker}