(Arapahoe, WY) – The Arapahoe 8th graders are hosting a BINGO night on Friday, November 11. Doors open at 5:30 pm and games begin at 6 pm in the Arapahoe School Gym.

A special welcome to all Veterans for a free game (Veterans only will play the letter V for $50). They will also get free coffee and a cupcake to thank them for their service. h/t FCSD #38