Big Shows at the Sweetwater County Fair

The Big Show concert series kicks off August 2, at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Fans can enjoy all the festivities at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater County Fair.

Tuesday night’s headliner is Mitchell Tenpenny. Little River Band takes the stage Wednesday, August 3. Wyoming-born singer songwriter Ian Munsick, whose collaboration “Long Live Cowgirls,” has been climbing the charts this year, will bring some local talent Thrudsay, August 4.

Hairball, the arena rock tribute band, will bring the noise to Sweetwater County, Friday, August 5. The lights, smoke, fire, and rocking show the band puts on is not something to miss. Finally, the series closes Saturday, August 6, with The Band Perry. Fans might recognize their hits, “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two.”

Shows are nightly at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online here.