Big run lifts Lady Chiefs over Lady Blue

The area around the new Shoshoni High School is known as a haven for rattlesnakes. In the sub-zero weather we’re experiencing those reptiles are fast asleep deep underground waiting for warmer weather, but it must have felt like an early thaw for the Lady Blue of Shoshonin in a five-minute portion of the third period when the top-ranked, visiting Lady Chiefs scored with the quickness of a rattlesnake strike. Layla C’Bearing had a shot blocked by Tania St. Clair – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Head coach Aleta Moss always has a team capable of scoring a lot of points in just a short burst, and they did after a slow opening half against the Lady Blue.

Shoshoni head coach Max Mills had his girls in a sagging 1-3-1 zone defense, that often looked like a 1-2-1-1 with the middle girl dropping low to defend the block. It stymied the Lady Chiefs throughout the opening half.

Roberta Whiteplume drove the baseline as Shoshoni defenders closed – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Uncharacteristically, the Lady Chiefs turned the ball over in their half-court set repeatedly as they tried to get the ball to the high post. When they were able to move the ball into the key, they were able to score, but Shoshoni’s defense was far from generous. Camellia Brown shot over Sonja Post – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian led 18-17 at the half in the low-scoring affair. Shoshoni came out hot to open the second half behind a 3-pointer from Sonja Post and a follow shot by Hailey Donelson to take a surprising 22-18 lead. Maggie Smith shot a jumper over defense by Morgan Donelson and Sonja Post – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Then the Lady Chiefs struck and struck hard.

Wyoming Indian rolled on a 28 to four run in one of their trademark scoring bursts.

From inside, outside, and all around the court, you name the shot, and the Lady Chiefs made it.

Long-range shots rained from the perimeter with Deja Felter leading the way behind a trio of 3-point shots. Shye Killsontop added a pair of treys in the period.

Inside, the Lady Chiefs scored on fast break layups and follow shots from Elianna Duran, and Roberta Whiteplume.

Elliana Duran and Hailey Donelson battled for a loose ball

Duran hit all four of her free throws when she was fouled in the paint, and as a team, Wyoming Indian converted seven-of-10 attempts during the 28-point quarter.

The Lady Blue scored just three more 2-point baskets after Wyoming Indian started their run and added a handful of free throws for the 60-35 final score.

Duran led the Lady Chiefs with 16 points and Killsontop added 13. Felter finished with nine behind her flurry of three 3-pointers. Tania St. Clair grabbed teammate Abigail Jennings on a loose ball as Elianna Duran closed in – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tania St. Clair led the Lady Blue with 13 points. She tallied 10 of those in the opening period, taking the ball hard to the rim when the game was close. Donelson finished with 11.

Shoshoni hosts St. Stephen’s on Friday and the Lady Chiefs have a good test coming Saturday at home when Northwest 2-A leading Rocky Mountain comes to Alfred Redman Gym.

Shoshoni 13 4 9 9 – 35

Wyoming Indian 14 4 28 14 – 60

Shoshoni – Jerikah Huelle 1 0-0 2, Sona Post 1 (1) 0-0 5, Morgan Donelson 2-2 2, Abigail Jennings 0-4 0, Hailey Donelson 3 (1) 2-4 11, Megan Harris 2-2 2, Tania St. Clair 3 7-8 13. Totals 8 (2) 13-20 35

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 1 0-0 2, Layla C’Bearing 1 2-6 4, Deja Felter (3) 0-0 9, Taya Dixey 1 2-2 4, Elianna Duran 5 6-6 16, Dionne Ferris 2 2-4 6, Maggie Smith 1 1-2 3, Shye Killsontop 3 (2) 1-2 13, Michaela HIwalker (1) 0-0 3. Totals 14 (6) 14-22 60