Big Piney Sweeps 2A West Meet

Big Piney swept both the boys and girls divisions at the Class 2A West Regional Track meet in Shsohoni last Friday and Saturday, but the Wind River and Wyoming Indian girls competed well at the team level.

Wyoming Indian senior Larissa McElroy made her final appearance on a Fremont County track with a win in the 3200 meter run, she added another gold medal with teammates Laila SunRhodes, Kylene Fighting Bear, and Madison McLeod in the spring medley relay where McElroy ran the 800-meter anchor leg. Wind River junior Jaycee Herbert battled with Big Piney’s Colby Jenks in the 400 meter finals. Herbert won the 100 and 200 meter dashes {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Cougars were paced by Mina King, a double event winner with a first place in very competitive 400 meter dash and alead of 4-11 in the high jump.

Allison Tidzump added another first placed for Wind River winning the discus with a throw of 140-6.

Medallyon Yellowbear had a solid meet finishing second in both the shot put and discus for St. Stephen’s. Medallyon Yellowbear finished second in both throws {h/t Randy Tucker}

The boy’s division was dominated by Colby Jenks, a two-time defending state champion for Wind River in 2021 who now runs for Big Piney. Jenks won the 400 and 800 meter runs, the 300 meter intermediate hurdles and anchored Big Piney’s 4×400 meter championship relay.

Wind River junior Jaycee Herbert dominated the sprinting events, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and finishing second behind Jenks in the 400 meter race.

Shoshoni posted a regional championship relay with the team of Caleb Abbott, Bodie Jensen, Ethan Jensen and Braeden Cash running 8:54.16 to take the gold.

Class 2A West Regional Track Meet Girls Teams Scores: 1. Big Piney 173, 2. Wind River 95, 3. Rocky Mountain 94, 4. Riverside 85, 5. Wyoming Indian 73, 6. Greybull 66, 7. St. Stephen’s 36, 8. Shoshoni 32

100 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 13.22, 7. Chyauna Dodge, WR 15.01, 8. Emma Miller, WR 15.14

200 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 27.39, 2. Mina King, WR 28.24, 6. Laila SunRhodes, WI 31.54, 7. Abrianna Kiser, SHO 32. 44

400 Meter Dash: 1. Mina King, WR 1:02.27, 4. Riana Tidwell, SHO 1:09.25, 6. Maggie Jensen, WR 1:12.30, 7. Michaela Hiwalker, WI 1:14.07, 8. Georgeanne Moss, SS 1:19.81 Mina King ran away from the field in the 400 meter final – she took first in the high jump as well {h/t Randy Tucker}

800 Meter Run: 1. Micah Strong, BP 2:36.81, 5. Natalie Walker, WR 2:49.53, 6. Georgette Moss, SS 2:51.73, 8. Cora Remacle, WR 2:53.92

1600 Meter Run:1. Jolynn Jones, BP 5:41.80, 2. Larissa McElroy, WI 5:44.11, 7. Natalie Walker, WR 6:35.21, 8. Georgette Moss, SS 6:35.89

3200 Meter Run: 1. Larissa McElroy, WI 12:48.09, 3. Georgette Moss, SS 14:20.26, 6. Cora Remacle, WR 14:46.32, 8. Consalo Yellowbear, SS 15:07.42

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Shelby Guest, BP 17.11, 5. Emma Miller, WR 19.35

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Vinaya Vanderploeg, RVS 49.09, 4. Riana Tidwell, SHO 54.47, 6. Echo Armajo, WI 58.86, 7. Natalie Walker, WR 59.90

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Rocky Mountain 55.29, 3. Wyoming Indian 1:01.25, 5. Wind River 1:09.65 Wind River’s Natalie Walker placed in the triple jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 10:47.74, 2. Wyoming Indian 11:34.61, 3. St. Stephen’s 11:54.80, 5. Wind River 13:16.86

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Wyoming Indian (Laila SunRhodes, Kylene Fighting Bear, Madison McLeod, Larissa McElroy) 4:47.95, 4. Shoshoni 5:47.90

High Jump: 1. Mina King, WR 4-11, 3. Emma Miller, WR 4-10, 6. Echo Armajo, WI 4-0, 7. America Oldman, WI 4-0

Pole Vault: 1. Dakota Cervantes, RVS 7-6

Long Jump: 1. Katie Christensen, RM 15-10.75, 2. Mina King, WR 15-3, 7. Amanda Jenkins, SS 13-1.25

Triple Jump: 1. Riana Tidwell, SHO 29-6, 3. Natalie Walker, WR 27-11.5, 4. Abrianne Kiser, SHO 27-2

Shot Put: 1. Hannah Runyan, BP 34-3.5, 2. Medallyon Yellowbear, SS 31-7.25, 8. Allison Tidzump, WR 28-1.25 Allison Tidzump won the discus and placed in the shot put – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Discus: 1. Allison Tidzump, WR 104-6, 2. Medallyon Yellowbear, SS 100-9, 6. Anessa White, WI 84-6

Class 2A West Regional Track Meet Boys Teams Scores: 1. Big Piney 170, 2. Rocky Mountain 137, 3. Riverside 109, 4. Wyoming Indian 63, 5. Greybull 62, 6. Shoshoni 59, 7. St. Stephen’s 43, 8. Wind River 35

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.58, 8. Bluebird Talksdifferent, SS 12.64

200 Meter Dash: 1.Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.75

400 Meter Dash: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 50.49, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 52.76, 6. Bodie Jensen, SHO 55.51, 7. Bluebird Talksdifferent, SS 55.94, 8. Hunter Walker, WR 59.16

800 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 2:01.20, 3. Braeden Cash, SHO 2:14.89, 5. Caleb Abbott, SHO 2:18.69, 7. Keiran McCorley, WI 2:20.34

1600 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 4:37.04, 3. Donte Duran, WI 5:05.98, 4. Nehemiah Divers, SS 5:06.2, 5. Bodie Jensen, SHO 5:17.20, 8. Bradlyn Little Yellow, WI 5:24.87

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ryan Hoyt, RVS 10:48.44, 2. Donte Duran, WI 11:38.54, 3. Nehemiah Divers, SS 11:42.73, 5. Bradlyn Little Yellow, WI 11:57.47, 6. Pecos SunRhodes, WI 12:09.58, 7. Noah Red Willow, WI 12:16.15

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hunter Risher, BP 15.94

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 40.00, 5. Ethan Jensen, SHO 46.62

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Rocky Mountain 46.27, 3. Wyoming Indian 49.05, 7. Shoshoni 56.44

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 3:39.52, 4. St. Stephen’s 4:11.03, 5. Shoshoni 4:12.96, 6. Wyoming Indian 4:16.01

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Shoshoni (Caleb Abbott, Bodie Jensen, Ethan Jensen, Braeden Cash) 8:54.16, 2. Wyoming Indian 9:18.13 Caleb Abbot passed the baton to Ethan Jensen in Shoshoni’s championship 4×800 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverside 3:57.21, 2. Shoshoni 3:59.32, 3. Wyoming Indian 4:01.73, 4. St. Stephen’s 4:08.57

High Jump: 1. Aiden Reece, GRE 6-0, 5. Ethan Jensen, SHO 5-0

Pole Vault: 1. Jackson Hanusa, RM 12-0

Long Jump: 1. TJ Davis, GRE 19-4, 5. Josh Slow Bear, WI 18-10.75, 7. Cayden Lonedog, SS 16-8.5

Triple Jump: 1. Kelden Boettcher, RM 42-1, 4. Jaycee Herbert, WR 39-1.5, 8. Ethan Jensen, SHO 36-7

Shot Put: 1. Dylen Clendenen, RM 39-5.25, 2. Kellen Linnan, SHO 37-7.5, 6. Virgil Monroe, SS 34-3.5, 8. Gordon Ferris, WI 33-11.5