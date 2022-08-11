Bids, retirements and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 9 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Board approved the quote from Communication Technologies, INC. in the amount of $58,041.00 for a paging system expansion for Hudson and Lysite through ARPA funding.

The Board accepted the low bid from Olson’s Auto Body & Towing in the amount of $1,761.70 for damages to the Emergency Management Coordinator’s vehicle due to a hit and run.

The Board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, Emergency Management Coordinator, following the selection and training of a successful applicant. Advertising will commence for the position.

The Board approved a letter of support for the Table Mountain Living Community to secure USDA grant/loan funding for the facility to be located on city of Lander property near the hospital, consisting of 22 assisted living and 18 memory care units.

Wilkinson Subdivision was approved, a two-lot simple subdivision located just off of North Hidden Valley Road.

Darnall Second Subdivision lots 10 & 11 replat was approved, which follows up a partial vacation of Darnall Road to indicate ownership of the 3,264 sq ft area of the road that was vacated.

A variance application was approved for the Wind River Estates Subdivision lot 4A to be less than the minimum one acre in size and then the Wind River Drift Estates Subdivision, lot 4 & 5 replat was approved. The subdivision is located south of the Riverton Country Club on the edge of the Wind River.

Orchard Hill Subdivision was approved, a five-lot simple subdivision located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Lander off Highway 287 and Longview Lane.

Lander Ranchettes West Subdivision vacation of tract 2C, was approved, which allowed an adjacent landowner to purchase, then vacate, the tract and merge with other agricultural lands they own in the vicinity.