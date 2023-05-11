Bids, change order and more came before the Commissioners on May 9

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 9 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The Board accepted the bid from Rodney’s Collision & Custom Center in the amount of $4,514 for damages to an Extension pickup.

The bid from Nelson Architects LLC was accepted in the amount of $35,610 for architectural and engineering design and construction administration for the Fremont Center remodel at the Fairgrounds to be funded by LATC funds.

The bid from Dirt Works was accepted in the amount of $50,036 for the Heritage Trail bollards and trail banks project to be funded by ARPA #1 funds.

The Board agreed to sell the town of Hudson a Ford F-250 surplus pickup for $1,000.

Change order no. 1 was approved with Apex Surveying, INC (engineer) and Alexander Excavation, INC (contractor) for the Riverview Cutoff widening and overlay project for an additional amount of $875,000 due to: 1) overrun of asphalt bid item quantities due to engineer error; 2) identification of unplanned section in need of full rebuild (due to harsh winter conditions); and 3) overrun of asphalt bid item quantities to achieve 2% cross slope.

The Board approved the additional amount of $11,750 to auditors Carver, Florek & James, CPA due to significant delays as management has been unable to provide financial information to the firm in accordance with RFP’s proposed schedule to be paid out of the Treasurer’s budget.

The Board approved the Executive Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation to hire a self-insured reporting company to review a new benefit mandate that will require mental health and substance abuse coverage to be paid by the county’s plan at the same rate as other health care benefits at a one time cost of $3,750.

The Board approved the Executive Health Committee’s recommendation to contract with work partners, through their product Knova Solutions, to provide employees and families that are in the upper 5% group of high-cost care to acknowledge each participant’s unique needs to develop individualized plans to facilitate improved health care and help them make informed decisions.

The Board approved the purchase of the Text My Gov product in the amount of $5,200 for the ISS Department to be funded through the department budget.

The Board selected the three recipients for the County Commissioners Scholarship: Taige Lee, Jordynel Anderson and Jaycee Herbert, and named Taylorae Kuegeler, Joaquin Redman and Hailey Donelson as first, second and third alternates, respectively.