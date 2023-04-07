Bid approvals, resolutions and more happened on April 6

The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Thursday, April 6 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The following ARPA and LATC funded project bids were approved:

Courthouse front parking lot paving – $170,258.24 – 71 Construction

Courthouse boiler – $37,881.00 – Rocky Mountain Boilers

Courthouse roof over Commission Chambers – $117,900 – Rocky Mountain Applicators

Detention Center window pane replacements – $12,197.00 – Wyo Glass

Lander Road Shop overhead doors – $55,800 – RMA Doors LLC

Lysite Road Shop doors – $20,925.00 – RMA Doors LLC

Transportation Department – two transport trucks – $640,000 – Floyd’s Truck Center

Transportation Department – chip seal Armory (Fremont Center) and South Federal Parking Lots – $138,648 – 71 Construction

The Commissioners accepted the low bid from Olson’s Auto Body & Towing in the amount of $3,694.37 for damages to a Sheriff’s Department truck (CO-2568).

The OneWyo II opioid settlement memorandum of agreement was approved that memorializes the distribution of opioid abatement funds between the state and participating subdivisions.

The Federal Highway Administration Wiggins Creek Bridge approval of plans, specifications, estimate and entry document was approved.

The Board ratified the approval of resolution no. 2023-05 and 2023-06, both appointing a special prosecutor from Carbon County, where there is a conflict of interest for the Fremont County & Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Board proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Resolution no. 2023-08 was approved, “Adopting the 2023 Wyoming Region 5 Hazard Mitigation Plan.”

Resolution no. 2023-09 was approved, changing the first meeting in May from Tuesday, May 2 to Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in order for the Commission and other election officials to participate in an Army Air National Guard Drill.

The Board approved change order no. 3 for the Circuit Court Remodel Project totaling $33,816.

Resolution no. 2023-07, FY 2022-2023 Budget Amendment no. 1, was approved for unanticipated revenues.

West Wiggins Fork Subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission. A two-lot simple subdivision located ~6.5 miles north on East Fork Road, off Highway 26 south of Dubois, which will divide the current 67.3-acre parcel into two lots.

The Commissioners finalized the vacation of a portion of Tweed Lane right-of-way located within the city limits of Lander, after being duly advertised and no objections.

The Board approved the Transporation Department’s purchase of two transport trucks at $320,000 each with one funded by the Transportation Department savings account and the other funded through the capital revolving fund.

The Board extended the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant award another year to Big Brothers Big Sisters in the amount of $7,500 per Department of Family Services guidelines.