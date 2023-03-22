Bid approvals, lease agreements and more came before the Commissioners on March 21

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21. Below is a recap of the meeting.

A Federal Highway Administration Lands Access Program Project Memorandum of Agreement and Statement of Work was approved for the Wiggins Creek Bridge Project with the County’s match funded by 1 percent funding.

The following ARPA and LATC funded project bids were approved:

Advertisement

Public Health Prevention – Drug Terminator with feeder from Pilar Products in the amount of $5,286.00;

Fremont County Fair – Overhead door replacement windows at Heritage Hall and replacement of aluminum hopper in office in the amount of $17,839;

Public Health – Fremont Chevrolet for two Chevy Traverses totaling $63,546;

Transportation Department – Wyoming Machinery Company (CAT) for two motor graders with plows and blades in the amount of $988,010;

Ambulance – One ambulance from Arrow Manufacturing, Inc. totaling $258,985

The Commissioners accepted the Department of Health’s funding offer from the statutory amount provided by the Wyoming Gaming Commission for Fremont County’s allocated amount of $39,507.23 for the purpose of funding county health programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior.

The Pioneer Cabin and Pioneer Pavilion lease agreements were approved by the Fremont County Pioneer Association for use by the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

The week of April 2-8, 2023, was proclaimed the “Week of the Young Child.”

The Board authorized ARPA and LATC funding for the Fremont County Fair Fremont Center remodel for $276,216 and the Transportation Department for the road study in the amount of $1,000,000.



Advertisement