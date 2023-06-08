Bid accepted, resolutions approved, and more came before the Commissioners on June 6

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 6 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

The Board accepted the bid of $8,623.64 from Trailers Plus Casper for a tandem axle enclosed trailer for the Extension Office with funding through the capital revolving fund.

Inberg-Miller Engineers proposal for engineering services for the South Pass snow fence was approved in the amount of $52,625.00.

The USDA Forest Service modification of the grant agreement with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was approved for the 2023 Annual Operating Plan totaling $8,700 and works under the provisions of the Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement.

Resolution No. 2023-12 was approved “Appointment of a Special Prosecutor” with the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office.

Resolution No. 2023-10 was approved, denoting the first regular scheduled meeting in July as being on July 11, 2023, as the first Tuesday in July is the Independence Day holiday.

Resolution No. 2023-11 was approved “Declaration of Dry Creek Road as County Road #10.”

The reorganization of the dispatch center was approved to reduce personnel from twelve positions to ten in order to give shared salary increases from the two positions to the remaining ten positions.

The Commission approved a COLA of 8.5% cost of living percentage of all salaries for FY2023-24 so that every position will receive an additional $3,800 per year for a full-time employee and part-time employees will receive a percentage of this based on hours worked.

Health insurance rates were increased by 3.5% for the county and 3.1% for employees, to take effect FY 2023-2024.

