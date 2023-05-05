Best in the 10 Margarita

County 10 is kicking off its first contest to highlight the best of Fremont County. First off – MARGARITAS! Tequila Comisaro partnered with County 10 to kick off summer in style and sponsored this cocktail contest.

Check out the contest page here and vote for the Best Margarita in the 10!

Each contestant made a margarita of their choice using Comisaro’s blanco premium spirit. There are a variety of margarita variations, and each establishment entered some amazing cocktails.

Thank you to the local businesses for participating in this fun new series. We’re excited to show off all the great businesses in Fremont County and we can’t wait to bring you more contests in the future!

We hope you enjoy the tasty creations, and always remember to have a designated driver!