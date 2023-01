(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow chances will continue in the coming days.

Areas in the county could see about a half inch to an inch of total snowfall between this afternoon and Wednesday evening.

High temperatures continue to remain below normal for this time of year, with most areas in the mid 20’s today, and Shoshoni a bit cooler at 17 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower teens, upper single digits. h/t NWSR