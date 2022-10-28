(Fremont County, WY) – Rose Vowles captured these photos from behind the scenes of Sleep., an independent film, which shot several scenes here in Fremont County over the last few weeks.

The film from Netherlands-based production company, Propellor Film, is about “a father’s journey through the American landscape as he struggles to accept the loss of his daughter.”

Filming will take place in the Netherlands, Utah, Nevada, California, and Fremont County.

Rose shared, “The director, producer, film crew and support people were friendly, interesting, appreciative and amazing to watch in ‘action’. I never knew how much talent, creativity, work and patience goes into every part of filming. It was a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience!” h/t Rose Vowles