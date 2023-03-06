Become a leader in the shift of our country’s food systems!

To support a changing meat economy, Central Wyoming College’s meat science initiative is training a new generation of butchers in meat processing and marketing-supported by small to mid-scale, locally-minded meat enterprises.

Students learn how to offer personal service both to customers and livestock producers. CWC’s program puts emphasis on professional development by utilizing hands-on work experience with knowledge of working with producers and other processing facilities.

Participants combine hands-on and real-world experience while training for everything they need to be successful in the industry.

Two different avenues of study are available. Students can get an Associate of Science Degree that stands alone or prepares them for transfer to a four-year institution. The degree readies graduates to run their own processing plants, go into management, work as meat inspectors, or conduct research.

Students also can earn a Meat Processing Certificate through a semester-long program focused on producing well-educated employees.

