Becker is back in the running

(Riverton, WY) – Travis Becker has filed as an Independent in the run for the Commission District 3 seat after announcing in January that he had no plans to run again.

His decision to run again comes after several people reached out to him and his wife over the past several months with increased persistence recently. He was also able to obtain nearly triple the required petition signatures within three days.

“It was pretty humbling,” he said.

Part of the reason he had planned not to run again was that his wife Eyvette had been running their business alone.

“If she wasn’t behind me, I wouldn’t be doing it,” Becker explained.

He also shared he never lost his passion for serving the community.

“It’s been a pleasure serving, and I look forward to serving another four. I just appreciated the fact that we could finally get a budget done that could cut taxes, and I was instrumental in making that happen.”

Due to the timing of his decision to run, he had to file as an Independent for the General Election.

“I’m still a registered Republican,” Becker noted. “I always will be. I’m a precinct committeeman for the Republican Party. I’m not changing that.”

Becker is running against Republican Ron Fabrizius for the Commission District 3 seat.

