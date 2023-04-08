Beautiful, sunny weather this Easter weekend; warming trend expected to continue into next week

Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the holiday weekend is looking “eggcellent” across the state today.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend and into the midweek.

However, with this warm-up comes the potential for rapid snow melt, which may lead to localized flooding in flood-prone areas.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most of the county today, with Dubois a bit warmer at 54 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 20’s and upper teens.

h/t NWSR
