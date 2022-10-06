Beautiful Fall weather is in store for weekend events in Fremont County

Summers are packed with all sorts of things to do, but I think Autumn is the best time of year in Wyoming. The trees turn into brilliant reds and yellows, making for some spectacular day hike vistas. The weather is just right…cooled down enough for a jacket or sweater, but warm enough to enjoy the sunny days (which are getting shorter).

There are always activities and events that bring our communities together. Read on and check out County 10 events to plan your weekends in “The County”!

On Friday…

It’s First Friday at all Fremont County Museums! Take your kiddos and enjoy a free day (with a paying adult) and explore your town’s history. The museums are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out fremontcountymuseums.com for information on this and more of our museum’s awesome Fall events!

At CWC tonight, the UW American Heritage Center presents “A Sissy in Wyoming” at 6 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center. A part of a statewide tour, this production is a playwright’s reading by Gregory Hinton based on the life of Wyoming educator, activist, and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin. Admission is free. More information can be found on the Wyoming Humanities Facebook page.

Elections are coming up, and in Lander tonight is a Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Fremont County from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LVHS Auditorium. The event is virtual and live; there’s a meet and greet afterward in the Commons area. For more info, call Linda Barton at 307-349-1427 or check out their website at: leagueofwomenvotersfc.org

On Saturday…

Didn’t even know there was one, but there’s a Fremont Fiber Arts Guild! They have their Fiber Arts Festival today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds’ Fremont Center in Riverton. There will be vendors, demonstrations, shopping, kids’ activities and more. Bring the whole family, check ‘em out! Need more info? E-mail [email protected]

Western Auction Company has an Estate Sale this morning at 46 Lower Iiams Road in Lander, with a viewing of items starting at 9:00 a.m. and the auction starting at 10:00 a.m. Cars, dozers, backhoes…check out their Facebook page for more information.

Also happening in Lander is a Women’s WAVE Rally/March, assembling at Dairy Land at 10 a.m. and a walk to Centennial Park to hear local candidates and speakers on the issue of abortion rights. The rally coincides with a nationwide Women’s March movement this weekend in Washington DC. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

NOLS hosts a screening of “The Rescue” today at 4:00 p.m. at the LVHS Auditorium. The award-winning movie is about the cave-diving rescue of twelve boys and their football coach who were trapped inside Tham Luang Nang Non [cave] in Thailand. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Josh McNary and Lander Chamber of Commerce’s Owen Sweeney about the showing.

In Riverton, the Tri-Valley 4H Club is hosting a chili dinner fundraiser tonight for the Stock Doc’s Miranda Townsend, who is recovering from an accident involving a horse. Come down during supper time to the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 5:00-7:30 p.m. to enjoy some delicious chili, plus there will also be a silent auction and live auction on a few items, including a hot air balloon ride! More info can be found on the 4H Club’s Facebook page.

The Lander Art Center is hosting their first-ever Halloween Paint ‘N Sip tonight from 5:00 p.m to 800 p.m. at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel. Registration is $45 for ages 15 and older. More on this event and another “spooky” paint ‘n sip event can be found on the LAC’s website at: landerartcenter.com/classes.

And last (but not least)…it’s time to dress up in your best 80s neon glow attire and join the starting line at Fremont Therapy Group for their 2nd Annual Glow Run 5K tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Come to walk, jog or run to benefit the Boys and Girls Club and Eagles Hope Transitions! A DJ will be jamming 80s music, there will be prizes for walkers and runners, glow swag and more! Click here to register and for more information about the race, or contact Cassey Lynn at 307-856-7021.

