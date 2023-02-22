Bear spray giveaway happening locally in March

(Fremont County, WY) – In partnership with the Safari Club International Foundation, Campfire Conservation Fund, and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Shoshone National Forest will distribute bear spray to recreationists at no cost next month.

Canisters will be available at the following locations in Fremont County:

March 17, 10 a.m. in Dubois , Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane

, Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane March 18, 10 a.m. in Lander, Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive

Approximately 100 cans of bear spray will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each location.

“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter, and we hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” said Bear Wise Wyoming Coordinator Kyle Garrett. “In addition to the giveaway, Game and Fish and Forest Service biologists will be available to discuss bear ecology and conservation, and promote ‘Bear Wise’ proactive behavior to reduce conflict potential.”

Participants can also practice using inert bear spray on a mock charging bear. The mock bear is mounted on a rail system that rolls, allowing participants to deploy bear spray in a simulated sudden encounter situation with a charging bear.

“These partnership events provide a great opportunity for people to practice and become proficient with the inert spray and to promote safety as many folks prepare for the spring recreation and shed hunting season,” Garrett said.

For more information, please contact Kyle Garrett at 307-527-7125.

