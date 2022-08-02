Be unstoppable after school at Boys & Girls Club of Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – As kids and teens prepare to head back to school, the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton wants to help them be unstoppable with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children in grades K-5 will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged after school in a safe environment with caring mentors. A free after-school snack will be provided to youth.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Club of Riverton Director, Jacque Stoldt.

The Club’s after-school program starts August 23 and runs from 2:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. At the Club, youth receive homework help, character education, arts & crafts, and many other activities. All Kindergarten through 5th grade are welcome. K-3 grade students can access the Club utilizing the school district bussing system. The program is $10 a day, which is discounted to $8 a day if enrolled in auto-pay.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement! Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Stoldt.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to http://www.bgccw.org/our-clubs/riverton, or call (307) 277-9712.