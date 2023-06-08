Be prepared for parking and shuttle service at Lander Brewfest; public parking and shuttle service at Lander Valley High School

(Lander, WY) – With a new venue, new logistics have been planned for this year’s Lander Brewfest.

Lander Brewfest ‘22 will take place this weekend Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum/Museum of the American West located at 1443 Main Street in Lander. Public parking will not be available on the museum property. However, a drop-off point for handicapped patrons will be available at the museum’s entrance on Main Street.

Public parking will be provided at Lander Valley High School, where two shuttles provided by the Wind River Transit Authority (WRTA) will be running routes to the ticketing area approximately every 20 minutes. (See routes in green.) Attendees wishing to walk from the high school to the museum may do so through two back entrances to the museum grounds. (See routes in red.) All attendees wishing to sample beer must purchase a One-Day ($50) or Weekend Pass ($75) and have it scanned in return for a wristband at the ticket booth. Attendees must wear a wristband to sample beer. Attendance is free for all others.

This year’s popular craft brew festival will feature more than 80 craft beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from the Northern Rocky Mountain region. Wyoming bands Inland Isle and Red Dangit will be playing respectively Friday and Saturday, and four popular Wyoming Food trucks and the Lander Kiwanis will be serving up excellent food to go with all the finely crafted beer. No wonder Lander Brewfest is called “The Best Little Brewfest in the West!”

