BCBSWY Offers New Health Insurance Options for Open Enrollment

From the moments you treasure to life’s biggest milestones, Blue Cross Blue Shield of

Wyoming has been with you along the way providing the health insurance you need

when it matters most. Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 open enrollment,

so you can shop confidently for coverage for yourself or your family.

From now until Jan. 15, 2023, you can work with a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

insurance agent to get the health insurance you need for the upcoming year.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is when you can purchase, change, or renew your health

insurance coverage through BCBSWY.com/shopping or Healthcare.gov.

When is Open Enrollment?

• 2023 Open Enrollment is Nov. 1, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023.

• Coverage for people who sign up during Open Enrollment before Dec. 16

begins Jan. 1, 2023.

• Coverage for people who sign up between Dec. 16, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023,

begins Feb. 1, 2023.

Cost Assistance Extended

Several low-cost plans are available for 2023. With the recent tax credit extension for

Marketplace coverage, you may qualify for assistance even if you did not previously.

Many individuals may be able to find a health insurance plan for $10 or less per month.

New Plans with Expanded Copays

BCBSWY is excited to offer four new Standard plans for those who do not need

pediatric dental coverage. These plans offer popular copay benefit structures, including

expanded copays for drug coverage.

Preparing for Open Enrollment

To prepare for open enrollment, here’s what you’ll need to make the enrollment process

smoother and faster.

• Your social security number(s) for you and anyone who will be on your plan

• An estimate of your 2023 income

• Facts about dependents you would like to cover

• An understanding of your medical needs

What Else Should You Know?

• All Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace cover essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions, and preventive care.

• Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming health insurance is widely accepted, with more than 98% of Wyoming hospitals and providers participating in our network.

• Most Marketplace enrollees qualify for cost assistance.

• Call your local Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming agent at 800-851-2227 to help you find the right coverage for you and your family.

• You can also call Wyoming 211 to connect with a Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator who can guide you through the process.

From helping you stay healthy with preventive care benefits to being there when it

matters most with the largest statewide network and national coverage, we’ve got you,

and you got this.

