BBQ for a crowd – Bring on the grad parties!

Graduation season is upon us! This weekend many Fremont County graduates will walk the stage and accept their diplomas. It’s a bittersweet occasion for parents and always a bit hectic. Planning the grad party can be daunting. Cooking for a crowd? Forget about it! BBQ for a crowd? Definitely!

There are lots of fun, simple things you can throw on the grill to please everyone at the party. Depending on the number of people you’re expecting, recipes range from burgers and brats to smoking that pork shoulder for some tasty shredded BBQ pork sandwiches. Whatever your plan is, here are a few tips for BBQ for a crowd.

Start simple

The basics are always a big hit at any BBQ. You can jazz up a burger or a dog with special toppings. Try a burger or hot dog bar with all the fixings. You grill and they fill! Take your basics and turn them into something fantastic and easy to grill. Have some pork roasts in the freezer? Smoking or slow grilling these ahead of time means more time for the BBQ Master to party at the party!

Sides for the win!

There are so many fun ideas for side dishes at your BBQ. Some can be made ahead of time and others can go right on the grill with the meat. Potato and macaroni salad is always a hit and you can’t go wrong with veggie kabobs. It all depends if you want to make things ahead of time or man the grill at the party. Source: https://www.fix.com/blog/bbq-cookout-for-a-crowd/

Aluminum tins and aluminum foil are your best friend

Nobody wants the dishes from a large or even small grad party. Be sure to stock up on disposable containers, silverware, and paper plates. Aluminum tins are great for everything from sides to the main dish. Cover with foil to keep it hot and party on!

Do your best to plan ahead

Whether it’s a grad party or any BBQ throughout the season, planning out the food ahead of time will save you time and stress come party day. The host wants to have as much fun as the guests and some simple steps can make your next party stress-free. Create a list and feel accomplished every time you mark off a task. A completed list on the day of the event makes for a happy host! Source: https://www.fix.com/blog/bbq-cookout-for-a-crowd/

Don’t forget the refreshments

Plan on having a cooler for alcoholic drinks and one for non-alcoholic. This way your guests don’t have to dig too far for what they want. Although, the most important cooler is the cooler by the BBQ! Stock it with your fave drinks and stay hydrated while you grill. Don’t forget to store extra ice in the house freezer to keep the drinks cold throughout the party.

While you’re at it, remember to enter the Porter’s BBQ Battle. You can win some fabulous prizes by simply posting a photo of your grilling amazingness.

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats.

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Be watching Porter’s Facebook page for updates each week and of course to scope out the competition. And don’t forget to be on the lookout for some fun giveaways!

Mark your calendar!

June 17th, 2023

Get ready for the party of the summer! On June 17th from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm in Porter’s parking lot, we’re having a huge Father’s Day celebration. This will include fun for the kids with games, a bouncy house and face painting, FREE FOOD, a “Grilled” BBQ Challenge featuring local talent, and the 2nd annual Dad Olympics. Click here for more details and prepare for a smokin’ Father’s Day weekend!