Barry retired from the Riverton Police Department

(Riverton, WY) – On February 3, the Riverton Police Department announced the retirement of Officer Anthony Barry after 22 years of service.

“A retirement is always a bittersweet event,” the announcement said. “While we will be losing a huge part of our Police Department Family, we cannot help but be so very proud and appreciative of all that Officer Barry has done for our department and the citizens of Riverton and Fremont County! Please help us thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Happy retirement, Officer Barry!

