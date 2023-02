Get ready for Bar 10’s annual GALENTINE’s day performances by local female artists!

Join Bar Ten on Saturday, February 11th, and enjoy the musical performance of Candice Frude, Jenna Apodaca, Raine Lesher, Kelly Wallace, Allison Womack, and Kaycee TenBoer. There will be special drinks and food available so grab your girls and enjoy a special Galentine’s weekend!

Call ahead to reserve the best seats. 307-856-2337