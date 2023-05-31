WhatsHappening: Bar 10/County 10 Trivia season wraps up tonight, at 7!

(Riverton, WY) – The Bar 10 and County 10 Trivia season ends tonight! (Don’t worry folks, we’ll be back in the fall!)

Tonight is the last night you get to enjoy Trivia until next season, which as always takes place at Bar 10 at 7:00. Good eats are always served up at Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night! Also, here’s ANOTHER chance for bonus points. Your super secret password is ‘Coffee Time.’ h/t Vince Tropea

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

(While Trivia doesn’t start until 7, it’s recommended to show up early to claim a spot!)

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area. And we know you all skip reading this part to go the password below, but for our observant trivia-goers here’s another chance for a bonus. Just write the phrase “The Brand” next to the other bonus phrase.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Bar 10 has also announced there will be an additional prize for 1st place for the rest of Trivia Season…

Be on the lookout for chances to get bonus points on the day of Trivia Night by checking county10.com, and tuning in to KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time with Tropea from 7-8am.

Your password for tonight, is “Sugarbeats Entertainment Presents: Lauren Frihauf” When the host asks what the password is, write the answer down on an answer sheet with your team name, and you will get 5 bonus points.

