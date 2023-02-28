Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night returns for a new season March 8!

(Riverton, WY) – For the last two years, Bar 10 and County 10 have teamed up (a coalition of the 10’s if you will), for seasons of weekly Trivia Nights at Bar 10, held every Wednesday at 7:00 PM, and the fun is set to return Wednesday, March 8 with host Vince Tropea.

The festivities continue at the same place and at the same time, with some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine. As always, Trivia Night is FREE.

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you. Trivia scorecard. h/t Vince Tropea

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Be on the lookout for chances to get bonus points on the day of Trivia Night by checking county10.com, and tuning in to 97.5 FM KDLY The Brand’s morning show with Charene the Adventure Queen from 6-9am, and on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time with Tropea from 8-9am.

Come on out to Bar 10 every Wednesday night at 7:00 PM to test out that big brain, win fun prizes, and enjoy a night out with great food and cold drinks! Packed house at Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Nights! h/t Vince Tropea photo Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night. h/t Vince Tropea photo Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night. h/t Vince Tropea photo Some delicious food gets served at Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night! h/t Vince Tropea photo